Brazil registered a single-day record of 115,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as its outbreak shows new signs of accelerating despite long-delayed vaccination efforts finally gaining steam. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said the more contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, will represent 90% of all SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the European Union by the end of August. * Russia has tightened curbs in major cities as authorities blame the new Delta variant for spiking cases and deaths, while neighbouring Ukraine has registered its first two cases of the more infectious virus type.

* Spain has vaccinated half of its 47 million population with at least one dose and nearly 32%, or over 15 million people, have been fully inoculated. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a double-digit rise in new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day as officials fight to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. * Singapore is drawing up a road map on how to live more normally with COVID-19 on expectations that the virus will become endemic like influenza and as vaccination rates pick up.

* Taiwan is in talks with international bodies about COVID-19 vaccine passports, which could help ease long-standing travel restrictions. * Hong Kong will ban passenger flights from Indonesia from Friday, deeming the country's arrivals "extremely high risk" for the coronavirus.

AMERICAS * The European Union's top diplomat in Washington said the United States should safely ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europeans.

* The United States will ship 3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil. * A Brazilian Senate committee has formally approved a request to call representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify in an ongoing probe into the government's handling of the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's health regulator said it had received documentation for China's Sinopharm vaccine and will evaluate the data to assess the efficacy of the shot.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. National Institutes of Health said it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it plans to move quickly to add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares marked time, with China nudging lower, while the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction. * Japan's corporate services prices rose at the fastest annual pace in eight months in May, data showed, adding to growing signs the world's no. 3 economy is gradually emerging from last year's devastating impact of the pandemic.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni and Ramakrishnan M.; Edited by Arun Koyyur)

