Germany to give all willing a first COVID shot by end July, early Aug - minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Germany expects everyone willing to be vaccinated to have received a first dose of a COVID-19 shot by the end of July or early August, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"Given the supplies we have and depending on how high vaccination willingness is, we can expect that by the end of July and beginning of August everyone who wants to will have received their first vaccination," Helge Braun told ARD television.

Braun said high vaccination rates and levels of immunity against the virus will be decisive against the Delta variant, which he expects will be dominant in Germany within weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

