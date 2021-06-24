Left Menu

Russia says it has vaccinated 20 million people against COVID-19 - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 12:52 IST
Russia says it has vaccinated 20 million people against COVID-19 - Ifax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia had vaccinated at least 20 million people against COVID-19 out of a population of more than 144 million as of June 18, the head of the consumer health watchdog was cited as saying by Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Russian officials have complained publicly about the slow rate of the vaccination programme despite the availability of COVID-19 shots and have introduced an array of measures to coax and compel people to get inoculated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021