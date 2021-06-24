Left Menu

Russia's new COVID-19 cases surge to highest since January

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Thursday reported 20,182 new COVID-19 cases, the most confirmed in a single day since Jan. 24, amid a wave of infections that authorities blame on the Delta variant and the slow progress of the vaccination programme.

The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 568 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Both Moscow and St Petersburg recorded the most deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.

