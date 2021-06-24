Left Menu

Odisha logs 3,650 fresh COVID-19 cases, 44 more fatalities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha on Thursday registered 3,650 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 8,90,596, while the death toll climbed to 3,761 with 44 more fatalities, a health department official said.

The coastal state now has 33,770 active cases and 8,83,012 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The new infections were reported from all the 30 districts - 2,098 cases in quarantine centres and 1,552 local-contact cases.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, logged the highest number of 604 fresh infections followed by Cuttack (485), Jajpur (332), Balasore (278) and Puri (187).

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, ''Regret to inform the demise of forty four numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospital.'' The single-day fatalities include nine deaths in Khurda district and five each in Bargarh and Cuttack, the official said.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he added.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.33 crore sample tests, including 69,480 since Wednesday. The positivity rate stands at 6.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled the global e-tender for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the Centre's revised inoculation policy, official sources said.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) had on May 14 floated the global e-tender for 3.8 crore doses.

The move to scrap the tender comes in the wake of the central government announcement that people aged 18 years and above will be provided vaccines free of cost from June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

