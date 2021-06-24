Left Menu

Singapore accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations

Updated: 24-06-2021 15:20 IST
Singapore accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations
Singapore said on Thursday it expects to administer up to 80,000 daily doses of coronavirus vaccine from June 26, up from 47,000 currently and might later ease some restrictions on gatherings and travel for those who are inoculated.

"If supplies continue to arrive as planned, we will be able to substantially cover most of our population with a first dose sometime in July," its health ministry said.

Around 3 million people, or just over 50% of Singapore's population, have received the first dose of a vaccine. About 2 million of those have received the second dose also.

Also Read: Singapore to ease COVID-19 restrictions from next week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

