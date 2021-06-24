Left Menu

Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among states done in transparent manner: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:44 IST
Allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to a state is done based on its population, caseload, utilisation efficiency and wastage factors, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said and dismissed media reports alleging non-transparent distribution of the jabs.

The ministry said the allegations of non-transparent distribution of vaccines among states are ''completely without any basis, and not fully informed''.

It clarified that the Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to states and union territories in a transparent manner based on the population of a state, caseload, its utilisation efficiency and wastage factors.

In a statement, the ministry said India's National COVID Vaccination Programme is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines and global best practices.

Anchored in systematic end-to-end planning, it is implemented through effective and efficient participation of states and UTs and the people at large.

There have been some media reports alleging non-transparent allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to states, according to the statement. The ministry said the ''allegations are completely without any basis, and not fully informed''.

It is clarified that the Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to states and UTs in a transparent manner, it stated.

Information about the vaccine supply by the Government of India, consumption by the states and UTs, balance and unutilised vaccine doses available with them, along with vaccine supply in the pipeline is regularly shared through press releases made by Press Information Bureau, and also through other forums, the statement said.

