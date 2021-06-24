Thailand approves Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for emergency use

Thailand's food and drig administration on Thursday announced it had approved the Pfizer /BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The approval makes it the sixth COVID-19 vaccine approved in Thailand, senior health official Paisan Dankhum said in a statement. Thailand has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive it by the end of the year.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)