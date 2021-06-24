Left Menu

Luxembourg says Hungary's new anti-LGBT law unacceptable

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:17 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said a new Hungarian anti-LGBT law was unacceptable as he arrived for talks with his fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The 27 national leaders are due to discuss the contentious new Hungarian law on Thursday evening. While some 16 EU countries already condemned it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday he had no plans to repeal it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

