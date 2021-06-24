Left Menu

92pc journalists in Tripura received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:00 IST
92pc journalists in Tripura received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Official
  • Country:
  • India

More than 92 per cent journalists in Tripura have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as a special initiative has been taken by the Agartala Press Club in collaboration with the state health department, an official said on Thursday.

There are more than 250 members of the press club here, and 750 more scribes are working in districts, he said.

''Over 92 per cent of journalists and media personnel have been vaccinated through several camps organised across the state,'' the official said.

An immunisation drive was conducted on the premises of Agartala Press Club, its secretary Pranab Sarkar said, adding that one more camp will be organised soon to vaccinate the remaining journalists.

Two working journalists in the northeastern state died of COVID-19 and 30 more have contracted the disease so far, he said.

The journalists' body has also distributed masks and sanitiser among media personnel across the state as part of precautionary measures.

A team of the club has been monitoring the COVID situation in the state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021