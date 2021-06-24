Left Menu

Singapore to ramp up COVID vaccination prog; increasing daily doses by 70%

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:50 IST
Singapore to ramp up COVID vaccination prog; increasing daily doses by 70%
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore will accelerate its national COVID-19 vaccination programme from Saturday and administer up to 80,000 vaccine doses daily, a 70 per cent increase from the 47,000 daily doses currently, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The ramp up is due to the delivery of vaccine supplies being brought forward, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The health ministry expects to add another 50,000 new slots in the next few days for people making their first dose appointments from now till mid-July.

If supplies continue to arrive as planned, most of the population who are willing to take the vaccine will have received their first dose by the second half of July, health minister Ong Ye Kung was quoted as saying by the report.

Singapore has administered over 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, Ong said.

More than 3 million people, or about 53 per cent of the population, have received their first dose. Of these, two million, or 36 per cent of the population, have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated, the Channel News Asia reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021