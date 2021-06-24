Left Menu

With regular Covid vaccine supply, Delhi govt will be able to inoculate youth at fast pace: Atishi

Over 1.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, including over 90,000 to those in the 18-44 age group, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday.While issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said that with regular supply of vaccines, the Delhi government will be able to inoculate its youth at a fast pace.With the fresh stock, Delhi has around 20 days of Covaxin and nine days of Covishield available.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:47 IST
With regular Covid vaccine supply, Delhi govt will be able to inoculate youth at fast pace: Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, including over 90,000 to those in the 18-44 age group, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday.

While issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said that with regular supply of vaccines, the Delhi government will be able to inoculate its youth at a fast pace.

''With the fresh stock, Delhi has around 20 days of Covaxin and nine days of Covishield available. Covaxin doses are being used to administer only second doses,'' she said. The national capital received over 68,000 doses of Covaxin and around 80,000 doses of Covishield on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021