Lisbon imposes early weekend closures and travel restrictions as COVID cases rise

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:50 IST
  • Portugal

Those leaving or entering the Lisbon region each weekend will need a negative coronavirus test or a vaccination certificate, the Portuguese government said on Thursday, with restaurants, cafes and shops forced to close earlier.

"We are in a fight against time between the progression of the disease and the process of vaccination," Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva told a news conference.

Coronavirus cases rose by 1,556 on Thursday, the biggest jump since late February, when the country of just over 10 million was still under lockdown.

