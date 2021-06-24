Union minister Ashwini Choubey, wife get second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey and his wife Neeta Choubey were administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday.

Appealing to all eligible people to get vaccinated, the minister said, ''The vaccine is our protective shield. It strengthens our security in the battle against the coronavirus. I request all countrymen to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated to protect them from this pandemic.'' The minister also requested people to strictly follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour regardless of vaccination.

''Following these norms along with participation in vaccination are the key pillars in our 'jan andolan' against Covid. Always remember, 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi (medicines as well as strict preventive measures)','' he was quoted as saying in a Health Ministry statement.

