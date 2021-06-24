Left Menu

Union minister Ashwini Choubey, wife get second COVID-19 vaccine dose

I request all countrymen to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated to protect them from this pandemic. The minister also requested people to strictly follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour regardless of vaccination.Following these norms along with participation in vaccination are the key pillars in our jan andolan against Covid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:57 IST
Union minister Ashwini Choubey, wife get second COVID-19 vaccine dose
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey and his wife Neeta Choubey were administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi on Thursday.

Appealing to all eligible people to get vaccinated, the minister said, ''The vaccine is our protective shield. It strengthens our security in the battle against the coronavirus. I request all countrymen to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated to protect them from this pandemic.'' The minister also requested people to strictly follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour regardless of vaccination.

''Following these norms along with participation in vaccination are the key pillars in our 'jan andolan' against Covid. Always remember, 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi (medicines as well as strict preventive measures)','' he was quoted as saying in a Health Ministry statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021