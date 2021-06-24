India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 30.72 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 30.72 crore as per a provisional report till 7 pm on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said here.

According to the report, the total count was 30,72,46,600, it stated.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 54.07 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

It said 35,44,209 first vaccine doses and 67,627 second doses were given in the 18-44 years category on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 7,43,45,835 people in this group across 37 states and union territories have received their first dose and 15,70,839 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the report showed.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said in its statement.

