UK reports 16,703 new COVID cases, highest since February

Britain recorded 16,703 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the highest total since early February, according to government data.

There were also 21 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test, up from 19 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Also Read: French minister Beaune "worried" by Britain's behaviour on Brexit agreement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)