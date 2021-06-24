UK reports 16,703 new COVID cases, highest since February
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021
Britain recorded 16,703 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the highest total since early February, according to government data.
There were also 21 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test, up from 19 on Wednesday.
