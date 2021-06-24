Left Menu

Human towers return to Catalan town as coronavirus ebbs

He thanked the castellers from Valls who had built human towers outside the prison in support of him and his fellow inmates. "We decided that one of the first things we would do when we left prison would be to come and thank these people," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:46 IST
Human towers return to Catalan town as coronavirus ebbs

Catalonia's traditional festival of human towers returned to the medieval city of Valls in a scaled-down form on Thursday after a 15-month hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Towers were limited to 50 people, a far cry from the 500-strong constructions of past "castells" events. The tallest reached as high as town hall's first-floor balcony, just over half the usual height. "This means a lot, although it’s very different from previous years, to feel again this emotion of castells," said 20-year-old Eleonor Boada, one of the competitors.

The participants had to show a negative coronavirus test during the rehearsals and before Thursday's performance, which coincided with St. John's Day. Spain has been loosening its restrictions as vaccinations gather steam and the infection rates fall.

"We've had great security ... we are really very proud and happy with how well everything has been done," said Yolanda Gonzalez, 46. The human towers are a deep-rooted part of Catalan culture, sometimes associated with the separatist movement.

Jordi Turull, one of the nine Catalan leaders jailed after the region's failed 2017 independence bid, came to the festival on Thursday a day after his release from prison following a government pardon. He thanked the castellers from Valls who had built human towers outside the prison in support of him and his fellow inmates.

"We decided that one of the first things we would do when we left prison would be to come and thank these people," he said. "That was a very emotional moment." (Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021