COVID-19: Haryana records 19 fresh deaths, 102 cases
- Country:
- India
Haryana on Thursday reported 19 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the fatality toll to 9,333, while 102 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,68,002.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two each from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat and Bhiwani districts.
Palwal (20), Fatehabad (10) and Panchkula (10) were the only districts where the fresh cases were recorded in double digits on Thursday, while in the four of the remaining 19 districts in the state, there were no new cases reported during the past 24 hours, the bulletin stated.
The number of active cases in the state is 1,990.
A total of 7,56,679 patients have recovered so far in the state, as per the bulletin, adding the recovery rate was 98.53 percent.
The cumulative positivity rate was 7.80 percent, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 Bihar labourers killed in bus accident in Haryana
COVID-19: Haryana records 40 deaths, 528 fresh cases
Haryana: 10-year-old raped at Rewari village
NGT raps Haryana for not taking meaningful action against restaurants, roadside eateries at Murthal
NGT raps Haryana Authorities for violation of environmental norms in Murthal