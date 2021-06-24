Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 19 fresh deaths, 102 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana on Thursday reported 19 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the fatality toll to 9,333, while 102 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,68,002.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two each from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat and Bhiwani districts.

Palwal (20), Fatehabad (10) and Panchkula (10) were the only districts where the fresh cases were recorded in double digits on Thursday, while in the four of the remaining 19 districts in the state, there were no new cases reported during the past 24 hours, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,990.

A total of 7,56,679 patients have recovered so far in the state, as per the bulletin, adding the recovery rate was 98.53 percent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 7.80 percent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

