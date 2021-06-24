Left Menu

Covid: Punjab records 382 fresh cases, 20 fatalities

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With 382 more Covid cases, the total count in Punjab on Thursday reached 5,93,941, while 20 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,944, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 5,274 while the state's positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Barnala, Bathinda and Faridkot.

Among the fresh Covid cases, Amritsar reported 47 infections, followed by 40 in Ludhiana and 33 in Jalandhar.

With 715 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,72,723, as per the bulletin.

There are 127 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 390 other critical patients and 1,730 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,06,14,550 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 19 Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 61,542, according to the medical bulletin.

With no reports of death, the toll stood at 807.

The number of active Covid cases in Chandigarh dropped to 247, as per the bulletin.

With 42 patients being discharged after recovery, the number of cured persons reached 60,488, it said.

A total of 5,57,472 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,94,677 tested negative while reports of 24 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

