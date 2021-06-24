BJP playing role of ‘sadhak’, opposition acting as ‘badhak’ to tackle COVID-19: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said his party was playing the role of "sadhak" (doer), while the opposition was acting as "badhak" (obstructionist) amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He also lauded BJP workers for helping people during the pandemic, saying while "other parties went into quarantine and ICU", his party workers risked their lives to provide relief to the people on the ground. Nadda was speaking at a virtual meeting of the Haryana BJP State Executive.

On the anti-Covid vaccination drive, he said people have come forward to take vaccines on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the opposition trying to mislead them and create obstructions and confusion.

"BJP people are different. Whereas all other parties have gone into quarantine, we are moving ahead, we will not stop. We are 'sadhak' (doer), but they (opposition) are 'badhak' (obstructionist).

"Our job is to go about doing our work. Their job is to meet on Twitter, over Facebook, in virtual press conferences… they are disconnected with people, but we will remain connected with people. Under Modi's leadership, we will not leave any stone unturned in building a strong India," Nadda asserted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state ministers Anil Vij and Kanwar Pal, and party state in-charge Vinod Tawde, joined the meeting through video conferencing from here.

The national BJP president also praised several schemes and programmes initiated by the Khattar government, including for conservation of water, saying "these can be showcased in the country and we need to create an environment to replicate these".

Hitting out at the previous regimes, he said at one time Haryana used to be known for large-scale corruption, anarchy, shady land deals, irregularities in giving jobs, among others.

"This had become Haryana's identity," Nadda said, adding that after the BJP came to power in 2014, the state's image changed and now it had become a progressive state.

Under Modi's leadership, two vaccines were developed against COVID-19 in just nine months, he said while accusing Congress leaders of indulging in criticism and trying to demoralise the people of the country.

''Earlier, some opposition leaders opposed the vaccines, saying they are not guinea pig or rats. Those who doubted the vaccines are now getting them…," he said.

The BJP leader said by December, 19 companies will be manufacturing anti-Covid vaccines in the country and by that time, 257 crore doses will be ready.

During the past two days, over 2 crore people have been vaccinated in the country, he said, adding that this figure is like putting the population of Sweden and Switzerland together.

Hitting out at the opposition for doubting the vaccination programme, he said given the population size and various other challenges, India's position cannot be compared with any other country.

Nadda also highlighted several initiatives of the Modi government taken for the welfare of various sections and said some schemes have drawn praise at the international level.

Referring to the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he said, "The WHO Director-General said PM Modi has addressed not only health issues, but also economic issues and that should be replicated by other countries." "UN Secretary General said India has taken two steps--Pradhan Mantri Kalyan Anna Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat--which are taking care of the economic issues of the country and it is appreciable," he said.

Talking about Haryana, the BJP president said the Khattar government enjoys a clean image and that unlike the previous regimes, there has been no scam during the past seven years in the state.

He added that the state government has empowered common citizens through digitilisation of various services.

