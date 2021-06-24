Gujarat reports 129 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; 507 recover

Gujarat on Thursday registered 129 new COVID-19 cases and just two deaths, while 507 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With the addition of 129 cases, the coronavirus tally in the state rose to 8,22,887, said a release from the health department.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Ahmedabad and Junagadh during the day, taking the death toll to 10,042, the release said. As many as 507 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the count of recoveries to 8,08,418, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate currently stands at 98.24 per cent, the health department said.

Gujarat now has 4,427 active cases, of which, 51 patients are on ventilator, the release said.

Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of cases at 26 during the day, followed by 16 in Surat city and 10 each in Rajkot city and Surat district (rural parts), it said.

A total of 2,39,02,371 people have been vaccinated so far in the state. During the day, 4.44 lakh eligible people received coronavirus vaccines, the department said.

Meanwhile, only 3 new coronavirus cases were reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman $@$# Diu in the last 24 hours, said a release by the UT authorities.

Also, four patients recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals during the day, the release said.

Out of a total of 9,286 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four have died, 9,232 recovered, while 50 patients are still under treatment, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,22,887, new cases 129, deaths 10,042 discharged 8,08,418 active cases 4,427, people tested so far (figure not released).

