Russia to send Sputnik V second-dose batch to Argentina after reports of delays
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:36 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia will deliver a batch of second-dose shots of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina early next week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad, said, after reports of delays in the media in Argentina.
"In addition, next week Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond will start manufacturing the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine at its production facility," RDIF said on the official Twitter account of the vaccine.
