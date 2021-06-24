U.S. evacuation of Afghan interpreters, families could reach 50,000 people -U.S. lawmaker
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
The evacuation by the United States of at-risk Afghan interpreters will include their family members for a total of as many as 50,000 people, a senior Republican congressman told Reuters on Thursday.
Representative Mike McCaul, who discussed the evacuation plan with officials of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, said countries to which the evacuees could be flown include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- Republican
- U.S.
- United States
- Joe Biden
- United Arab Emirates
- Afghan
- Kuwait
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hold range as investors eye U.S. CPI
China, U.S. recognise importance of business exchanges -China commerce ministry
WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims seen falling; consumer prices expected to rise further
Taiwan 'cautiously optimistic' on resuming U.S. trade talks, official says
U.S. blacklists four Nicaraguans, including Ortega's daughter