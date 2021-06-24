Left Menu

U.S. evacuation of Afghan interpreters, families could reach 50,000 people -U.S. lawmaker

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:43 IST
U.S. evacuation of Afghan interpreters, families could reach 50,000 people -U.S. lawmaker
  • United States

The evacuation by the United States of at-risk Afghan interpreters will include their family members for a total of as many as 50,000 people, a senior Republican congressman told Reuters on Thursday.

Representative Mike McCaul, who discussed the evacuation plan with officials of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, said countries to which the evacuees could be flown include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

