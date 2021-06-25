Left Menu

Mexico to talk to Walmart about allowing older workers back to stores

The Mexican government will speak to Walmart about its apparent decision not to allow older people to return as grocery packers, after they were removed to protect them from the coronavirus, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. Some 35,000 Mexicans, most between 60 and 74 years old, packed groceries at Walmart's stores and other chains in Mexico through a government-backed volunteer program, earning just tips, before the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:12 IST
Mexico to talk to Walmart about allowing older workers back to stores
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The Mexican government will speak to Walmart about its apparent decision not to allow older people to return as grocery packers, after they were removed to protect them from the coronavirus, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Some 35,000 Mexicans, most between 60 and 74 years old, packed groceries at Walmart's stores and other chains in Mexico through a government-backed volunteer program, earning just tips, before the pandemic. The program, already criticized by labor activists, was suspended https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-mexico-elderly-idUSKBN2171IC by Walmart de Mexico in March 2020 amid concerns about the workers' vulnerability to coronavirus.

In recent days, workers have protested outside the National Palace in Mexico City where Lopez Obrador resides, demanding the president urge Walmart to bring them back to their posts. "It's a matter of talking to them. Many times things are resolved with dialogue, with communication," Lopez Obrador told his morning news conference when questioned on the subject.

Walmart de Mexico told Reuters it had informed the government's National Institute for Elderly People (INAPAM), which oversees the initiative, in December 2020 that it would not be continuing the program. It added that protecting the health of workers and shoppers was a priority.

"Due to the health contingency, we've seen that our clients try to keep third-parties from having greater contact with the merchandise they buy," the company said in a statement. The company did not comment on Lopez Obrador's remarks.

Many older adults in Mexico are forced to work even after retiring after a lifetime of work because the pensions they receive are not enough to cover their needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021