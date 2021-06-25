Left Menu

Rajasthan CS briefs cabinet secy on Covid vaccination

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:16 IST
Rajasthan CS briefs cabinet secy on Covid vaccination
Rajasthan is among the states whose performance has been better in regard to all parameters of the Covid vaccination drive, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said on Thursday. In a video conference held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Arya said that vaccine wastage is minimal in the state, where capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh persons daily has been developed, according to an official statement. Arya gave detailed information about the preparations being made in the state in view of the possibility of a third Covid wave, it said. He said that the medical and health infrastructure of the state is being strengthened. The state has the capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh beneficiaries per day, but at present, on the basis of supply of vaccine, doses are being administered to only 3.25 lakh persons per day, the chief secretary said.

Principal Secretary for Medical and Health Akhil Arora, Secretary for Medical Education Vaibhav Galaria and Secretary for Medical and Health Siddharth Mahajan also participated in the video conference.

