Left Menu

UK to add Malta, Balearic Islands to travel 'green list'

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:19 IST
UK to add Malta, Balearic Islands to travel 'green list'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Malta and the Balearic Islands will be added to England's green list of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

"Six countries including Tunisia and Haiti will be put on the red list," Shapps said on Twitter.

He added that British residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate when travelling from countries on the amber list, according to government plans that will be explained in more detail next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021