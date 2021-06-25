Left Menu

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Italy reports 28 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 927 new cases

Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 30 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 927 from 951. Italy has registered 127,380 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:38 IST
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Italy reports 28 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 927 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 30 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 927 from 951.

Italy has registered 127,380 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,027 on Thursday, down from 2,140 a day earlier.

There were 12 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 4 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 328 from a previous 344. Some 188,191 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 198,031, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021