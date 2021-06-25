Left Menu

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,068

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-06-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 01:12 IST
Representative Image
Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 5,340 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 221 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,493,087 infections and 232,068 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

