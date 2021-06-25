Left Menu

Brazil reports 73,602 new coronavirus cases, 2,032 deaths

Brazil reports 73,602 new coronavirus cases, 2,032 deaths

Brazil recorded 73,602 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,032 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 18.2 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 509,141, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

