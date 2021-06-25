PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

U.S. banks gear up for buyback bonanza after passing stress tests https://on.ft.com/3gVFJu0 George Osborne picked to lead British Museum https://on.ft.com/3zZe56X

Teneo chief ousted from charity after allegations of drunken misconduct https://on.ft.com/3vTW6Me Tourist destinations added to England travel 'green list' https://on.ft.com/2UDak79

Overview The U.S. Federal Reserve released an analysis showing that lenders can withstand almost $500 billion in losses and further loosened restrictions on dividends and buybacks.

George Osborne has been appointed the next chair of the trustees of the British Museum, placing the former Conservative chancellor in one of the most prominent roles in UK culture. Teneo Chief Declan Kelly told to quit his seat at the campaign group Global Citizen and ceded some of his responsibilities as the strategy head of Teneo after facing allegations of drunken misconduct at a fundraising concert.

UK PM Boris Johnson has added Malta, the Balearic Islands and Madeira to England's travel "green list" and, approved a resumption of overseas holidays to some leading holiday destinations. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

