Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 25

Headlines U.S. banks gear up for buyback bonanza after passing stress tests https://on.ft.com/3gVFJu0 George Osborne picked to lead British Museum https://on.ft.com/3zZe56X Teneo chief ousted from charity after allegations of drunken misconduct https://on.ft.com/3vTW6Me Tourist destinations added to England travel 'green list' https://on.ft.com/2UDak79 Overview The U.S. Federal Reserve released an analysis showing that lenders can withstand almost $500 billion in losses and further loosened restrictions on dividends and buybacks. George Osborne has been appointed the next chair of the trustees of the British Museum, placing the former Conservative chancellor in one of the most prominent roles in UK culture.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 05:33 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

U.S. banks gear up for buyback bonanza after passing stress tests https://on.ft.com/3gVFJu0 George Osborne picked to lead British Museum https://on.ft.com/3zZe56X

Teneo chief ousted from charity after allegations of drunken misconduct https://on.ft.com/3vTW6Me Tourist destinations added to England travel 'green list' https://on.ft.com/2UDak79

Overview The U.S. Federal Reserve released an analysis showing that lenders can withstand almost $500 billion in losses and further loosened restrictions on dividends and buybacks.

George Osborne has been appointed the next chair of the trustees of the British Museum, placing the former Conservative chancellor in one of the most prominent roles in UK culture. Teneo Chief Declan Kelly told to quit his seat at the campaign group Global Citizen and ceded some of his responsibilities as the strategy head of Teneo after facing allegations of drunken misconduct at a fundraising concert.

UK PM Boris Johnson has added Malta, the Balearic Islands and Madeira to England's travel "green list" and, approved a resumption of overseas holidays to some leading holiday destinations. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021