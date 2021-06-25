Australia's New South Wales state reports 11 local COVID-19 cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported on Friday 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as officials issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney, the country's largest city.

Friday's data includes six cases announced on Thursday after the daily cut-off deadline, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to more than 50.

Advertisement

NSW is fighting to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta virus variant imposing mandatory masks in all indoor locations in Sydney, including offices, and limiting home gatherings to five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)