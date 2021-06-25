Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales state reports 11 local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 25-06-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 06:48 IST
Australia's New South Wales state reports 11 local COVID-19 cases
  • Australia

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported on Friday 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as officials issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney, the country's largest city.

Friday's data includes six cases announced on Thursday after the daily cut-off deadline, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to more than 50.

NSW is fighting to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta virus variant imposing mandatory masks in all indoor locations in Sydney, including offices, and limiting home gatherings to five.

