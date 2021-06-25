Left Menu

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday, compared with 16 a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths. China also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier. As of June 24, mainland China had a total of 91,693 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday, compared with 16 a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier. As of June 24, mainland China had a total of 91,693 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

