Japan to give 1 mln doses of vaccine each to Taiwan, Vietnam, says formin Motegi
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-06-2021 07:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 07:55 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Japan will give 1 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam.
He added that arrangements were also being made to send 1 million doses each of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Toshimitsu Motegi
- AstraZeneca
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Philippines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Japan's Sapporo unprepared for Olympics amid COVID-19 resurgence
Japan's Suga to compile big stimulus package around summer - Nikkei
Sri Lanka requests Japan to provide 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Japan eyes another big stimulus package before possible Sept poll - Nikkei
FACTBOX-From triumph of 1964 Olympics to COVID: Japan then and now