Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-06-2021 07:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 07:55 IST
Japan to give 1 mln doses of vaccine each to Taiwan, Vietnam, says formin Motegi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Japan will give 1 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam.

He added that arrangements were also being made to send 1 million doses each of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

