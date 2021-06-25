Japan to give 1 mln doses of vaccine each to Taiwan, Vietnam, says formin Motegi

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Japan will give 1 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam.

He added that arrangements were also being made to send 1 million doses each of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

