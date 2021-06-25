Japan to give 1 mln doses of vaccine each to Taiwan, Vietnam
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 08:02 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Japan will give 1 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam.
He added that arrangements were also being made to send 1 million doses each of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Motegi also said Japan would start to supply 11 million doses in total to regions including Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia and the Pacific islands through the COVAX joint venture programme from mid-July.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Japan's Sapporo unprepared for Olympics amid COVID-19 resurgence
Japan's Suga to compile big stimulus package around summer - Nikkei
Sri Lanka requests Japan to provide 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
India will receive a share of 80 million US vaccines through COVAX: State Dept official
Japan eyes another big stimulus package before possible Sept poll - Nikkei