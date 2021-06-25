Japan to give 1 mln doses of vaccine each to Taiwan, Vietnam

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Japan will give 1 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam.

He added that arrangements were also being made to send 1 million doses each of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Motegi also said Japan would start to supply 11 million doses in total to regions including Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia and the Pacific islands through the COVAX joint venture programme from mid-July.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)