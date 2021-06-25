Indonesia has enough oxygen for COVID-19 patients -health minister
Indonesia has sufficient oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday, responding to concerns about pressure on supplies due to a surge in coronavirus infections in the country.
Out of Indonesia's total oxygen production capacity, only a quarter was being used to produce oxygen for medical purposes and producers were "committed" to convert production capacity to support medical needs, the minister told a virtual briefing.
