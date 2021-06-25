Left Menu

Indonesia has enough oxygen for COVID-19 patients -health minister

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-06-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 10:40 IST
Indonesia has sufficient oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday, responding to concerns about pressure on supplies due to a surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

Out of Indonesia's total oxygen production capacity, only a quarter was being used to produce oxygen for medical purposes and producers were "committed" to convert production capacity to support medical needs, the minister told a virtual briefing.

