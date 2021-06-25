Left Menu

Lioness tests COVID positive at Sri Lanka zoo

The Lioness named Sheena was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19 infected animals in the zoo to two, the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens Department said on Wednesday PCR tests were carried out on the 12-year old Lioness after an 11-year-old male lion named Thor tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He said several tigers at a Zoo in New York were also tested positive for COVID-19 months ago.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:48 IST
Lioness tests COVID positive at Sri Lanka zoo
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A lioness at a zoo in Sri Lanka has been tested positive for the coronavirus, days after a lion at the same facility contracted the virus, according to a media report on Friday. The Lioness named ‘Sheena’ was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19 infected animals in the zoo to two, the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens Department said on Wednesday PCR tests were carried out on the 12-year old Lioness after an 11-year-old male lion named ‘Thor’ tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Both of them are now under medical care, Daily News reported.

The virus-infected Lioness was isolated immediately along with few other animals, considering the safety of other animals.

Last week, the head of the National Zoological Gardens said that they were in touch with India's Central Zoo Authority to treat 'Thor'.

Sri Lanka Veterinary Surgeons Association (SLVSA) Chairman Dr Erandika Gunawardana said according to investigations, the coronavirus could spread to animals from humans. He said several tigers at a Zoo in New York were also tested positive for COVID-19 months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021