Mumbai Vaccine Scam: Police arrests owner couple of Shivam Hospital

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Dr Shivraj Pataria and his wife Nita Pataria, the founder and owner of Charkop based Shivam Hospital, in connection with the alleged fake vaccine scam.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 12:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Dr Shivraj Pataria and his wife Nita Pataria, the founder and owner of Charkop based Shivam Hospital, in connection with the alleged fake vaccine scam. The police on investigation found that the hospital had received COVID-19 vaccine vials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before April 30 because it had vaccination permission till April 2021 only.

As per sources, the hospital saved some of these vials. "Some vials had vaccine and some were empty. These vials were given by the Shivam hospital to the accused, who later administered them to the Hiranandani housing society residents," police sources said. Mumbai police have made 10 arrests in the case so far.

According to a complaint registered by the residents of the society, on May 30, the management committee of Hiranandani Heritage had arranged a Covid vaccination drive for its residents and their in-house staff, including the security guards, drivers, and domestic helps. The society has 435 flats, comprising three residential towers and around 390 residents participated in the drive. The residents had in their complaint stated that a facilitator, Rajesh Pandey, who claimed to be a sales representative from Kokilaben Hospital, negotiated with them for providing 400 vaccine doses on their society premises.

They further stated that each dose cost Rs 1,260 and around Rs 5 lakh was paid. (ANI)

