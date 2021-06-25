Russia launches Sputnik Light vaccine into wide circulation -Kommersant
Russia on Friday launched into circulation its fourth vaccine against COVID-19, the one-dose Sputnik Light, the Kommersant daily reported. Reuters previously reported that the second dose of Sputnik V is more volatile and harder to produce. Russia is on the cusp of launching an official re-vaccination programme amid a sharp rise in cases and the spread of the Delta variant.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Friday launched into circulation its fourth vaccine against COVID-19, the one-dose Sputnik Light, the Kommersant daily reported. Sputnik Light deploys just the first dose of Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a first shot and booster separated by a gap of at least 21 days.
The decision to approve and deploy Sputnik Light was driven by the fact that the first component of the standard vaccine was produced in significantly larger quantities than the second dose, Kommersant cited government sources as saying. Reuters previously reported that the second dose of Sputnik V is more volatile and harder to produce.
Russia is on the cusp of launching an official re-vaccination program amid a sharp rise in cases and the spread of the Delta variant. The one-dose Sputnik Light will be used as the booster shot for Russians vaccinated with their first two doses six months ago or more, officials have said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kommersant
- Delta
- Sputnik
- Russia
- Russians
- Sputnik Light
ALSO READ
The Russian Direct Investment Fund : Sputnik V demonstrates 94.3% efficacy and high safety profile during the vaccination campaign in Bahrain
Ukraine says Russia's Sputnik vaccine is not enough to enter country
Merkel welcomes better COVID-19 situation but Delta variant a worry
Alpha, Delta COVID-19 variants found in Sri Lanka
Sputnik V demonstrates 94.3 pc efficacy during vaccination campaign in Bahrain