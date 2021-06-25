NTF in SC suggests oxygen need determination formula

The Supreme Court appointed National Task Force (NTF) has proposed a formula for determining the oxygen needs for the country, which takes into account all levels of care amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For example, 1.5 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) required for a 100-bed hospital with 25 per cent ICU beds is a formulation that may be examined, the NTF said in its report submitted to the apex court.

“Such a formula will be part of a dynamic, evolving process and open to modification and consultation with states as the situation evolves,” said the 12-member panel constituted by the top court on May 6.

The active case load of states and Union Territories as also the doubling rate should be the main factors in allotting oxygen, addressing both the current situation and the future demand, it said. “States/UTs will need to develop a mechanism which can predict oxygen inventory required for next 24 hours and next few days based on the calculations of the formula. These requirements will need to be submitted to the Central Oxygen War Room..,” it said. The panel recommended that for ensuring judicious use of oxygen, audit of hospitals should be conducted including their pipeline systems saying such audits reduce the usage by 10 to 20 per cent. Giving a number of suggestions, the NTF on the methodology for allocation of oxygen to states and UTs said guidance protocols may be developed for home based or facility based isolation and self-monitoring programmes and non-hospital COVID care facilities. It said state-wise oxygen audit committees must be put in place, as per the mandate of the top court and there should be a buffer of at least six cylinders in the rural settings, to accommodate for delays and surge, or enough time to transfer to another facility.

Suggesting the way forward based on its recommendation, the panel told the top court that at the hospital level, measures like Oxygen audit, cleaning of the pipelines, triage system for patients should be taken. It said that at the states level, measures like tracking of tankers, creating alert system for hospitals, war room for real time tracking systems, reports by oxygen audit committees can be taken. “At Central level, such as procurement of cylinders, enhancing production and supply of oxygen, mapping oxygen for states as per formula that includes case load, infrastructure of beds, projected requirements, etc, and the need for a supply plan which is also dynamic and flexible” like steps can be taken, it said. It said that the members of NTF do recognize the hard work and efforts made by the Government in the management of the pandemic of the present magnitude. “The members of the NTF appreciate that many of their recommendations were already under implementation and work on others has also already commenced,” it said. The panel said that the formula suggested by the NTF for oxygen allocation (Oxygen requirements for a 100 bed hospital, with 25 per cent ICU beds- 1.5 MT/day) may be looked at as a dynamic and evolving process and should be open to modification as the situation evolves.

Since it is dynamic process, the allotment may be revised every week after reviewing the trends, unless there are immediate requirements,” the panel said in its 163-page report, adding that there should be granular data available with respect to the hospitals, for which a dynamic hospital registry with unique ID of the hospitals in required. The panel suggested creation of a state dashboard which monitors both supply and demand, including real-time data on available infrastructure, beds & actual oxygen consumption at each health-facility. “Ensure enough geographically distributed emergency reserve storage points (with 20 per cent buffer stock for 2 weeks) to supply oxygen to hospitals, in case of SOS. Information on this should be widely disseminated, including contact numbers, names and designations of the officers’ in-charge,” the NTF said. It added that the allocation of tankers to states during a pandemic may be taken over by the Centre in times of emergency. Dealing with the term of reference on formulation of a methodology for the allocation of medical oxygen to states and UTs on a scientific, rational and equitable basis, the panel said, the oxygen distribution plans should be implemented as soon as there is a surge in demand in any state. “The mechanisms of war room for real time monitoring during any emergent situations should be institutionalized. During pandemic situation, the war room should monitor movement of tankers, managing oxygen demand, its consumption and distribution in a real time, dynamic and transparent manner,” it said. It suggested that a formula needs to be developed for the calculation of oxygen requirement for the primary, secondary, and tertiary-level hospitals based on the number of Oxygen beds and ICU beds. The panel suggested that modelling approaches may be explored, for which past data can be used to arrive at projections for bed oxygen requirement number (litre/min), which can be compared to the states’ request for determination of allocation and there should be a designated officer in the state governments for taking informed decisions during a pandemic, with a complete perspective coming in from the real time data.

