UK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday.

The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were still effective at providing protection against the risk of hospitalization.

Public Health England said it had designated a new variant, Lambda, with six cases detected between Feb. 23 and June 7 - of whom five had travelled overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

