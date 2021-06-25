WHO warns of 'humanitarian disaster' in Syria if no cross-border aid renewal
Failure to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria which expires next month could result in a new "humanitarian disaster" for the country's rebel-held region in the northwest, a World Health Organization spokesman said on Friday.
Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva news briefing that a failure of the U.N. Security Council to renew the mandate for another year on July 10 would make it impossible to deliver vaccines to the region, including COVID-19 vaccines.
