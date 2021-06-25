Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Secy instructs health department to prepare for possible third wave of COVID-19

Uttarakhand on Friday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the possible third wave of COVID-19 and Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed the officials that an adequate number of oxygen beds, intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilators should be arranged in government hospitals of every district or nearby medical colleges.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:44 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Secy instructs health department to prepare for possible third wave of COVID-19
Uttarakhand Chief secretary Om Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], June 25 (ANI: Uttarakhand on Friday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the possible third wave of COVID-19 and Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed the officials that an adequate number of oxygen beds, intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilators should be arranged in government hospitals of every district or nearby medical colleges. He said that oxygen storage tanks should be provided in all government hospitals.

The Director-General Health Department has been directed to increase the number of paediatricians in hospitals and make comprehensive arrangements for their treatment. The vaccination of children below 18 years of age should be completed at the earliest, Prakash said.

Apart from this, community health centres should be converted into COVID-19 care centres with a provision of ten beds in each COVID care centre. Also, the concerned officers are making a list of children in the age group 0 to 18 suffering from any other disease in every district in view of the possible third wave of the pandemic. Giving instructions to the officials, the Chief Secretary said, in addition to the oxygen cylinders being received from the Central government, more cylinders should be purchased if required in the districts. "Oxygen storage tanks should be provided in every District Combined Hospital (DCH) and medical college," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021