The virus that causes COVID-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* The more infectious Delta coronavirus variant will become dominant in Germany over the summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said. * Russia on Friday launched into circulation its fourth vaccine against COVID-19, the one-dose Sputnik Light, the Kommersant daily reported.

* Britain will next month publish plans to allow fully vaccinated people to travel unrestricted to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk, in a boost for a travel industry wrecked by the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Taiwan will tighten border controls to keep out the highly contagious Delta variant, authorities said, requiring arrivals from five countries, including Britain, to be placed in centralised quarantine facilities. * Downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one-week lockdown as authorities struggle to contain a spike in the highly contagious Delta variant in the city.

AMERICAS * President Jair Bolsonaro said Brazil never paid for or received any doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, in response to allegations of irregularities in a deal that is under investigation.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel told its citizens they must again wear masks indoors, 10 days after being allowed to ditch them, amid a sustained surge in coronavirus infections attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.

* Indonesia is shifting medical emergency units in the capital, Jakarta, to tents outside hospitals to create more room for COVID-19 beds, the health minister said, as authorities scramble to boost hospital capacity amid a spike in coronavirus cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* U.S. health regulators have approved Roche's arthritis drug Actemra for emergency use to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients, giving a boost to a medicine that was already allowed to be administered on compassionate grounds. * Antibodies triggered by two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant compared with other strains but the shots still offer protection, a Chinese disease control researcher told state media.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equities edged towards record highs on Friday after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, raising hopes for an extended rebound in the world's largest economy, and a tight supply outlook boosted oil.

* Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers jumped in June, data showed, as the government continued to steadily ease coronavirus restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)