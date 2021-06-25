Kremlin says vaccine shortages linked to storage difficulties, rising demand
The Kremlin on Friday said vaccine shortages in Russia were linked to growing demand for shots and storage difficulties, which would be resolved in the coming days.
The local health ministry in Russia's far eastern Khabarovsk region on Friday said it had been forced to suspend vaccinations at some sites in two cities due to shortages.
