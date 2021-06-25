Gauteng stepping up vaccination rollout programme

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has affirmed that the province is stepping up its vaccination rollout programme.

"We urge more residents, who are 60 years and older, to register for vaccination. The more people who get vaccinated for COVID-19, the more we will get closer to the end of the pandemic," Makhura said.

Addressing media in Johannesburg on Thursday, Makhura said the provincial leadership has reiterated calls for stricter, targeted and localised restrictions for the next two weeks.

Makhura said in anticipation of more people getting infected and who will need to be hospitalised, the provincial government has taken a decision to reopen some completed sections at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, which was recently damaged by fire.

"Even though the work is not yet complete in some sections, we took the decision to reopen completed sections," Makhura said.

To ensure that citizens adhere to COVID-19 regulations, the province is going to ensure greater visibility of law enforcement.

"We really have to clamp down on those who disregard the regulations," Makhura said, adding that the province is going to ramp up testing, contact tracing and tracking.

More community healthcare workers, the Premier said, will reach out to communities.

"Vaccination is going to be the pillar of fighting COVID-19. I am confident that we are going to get over the third wave," Makhura said.

Makhura appealed to people to rethink their movements and only leave their homes when necessary.

He urged for the continued use of face masks in public spaces.

Keeping an eye on schools

The Premier assured that the provincial government is closely monitoring schools.

In the past week, 20 schools were closed down due to COVID-19 cases.

Makhura said over 10 000 educators have been vaccinated, with plans to open up more sites for vaccination.

According to Makhura, a total of 584 458 people have been vaccinated in the province since the start of the vaccination programme.

As of 23 June 2021, a total of 373 741 people who are 60 years and older have been vaccinated, which translates to 28% of the targeted population of 1 300 000.

Makhura said a total of 588 727 people in the province, who are over the age of 60 years, are registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Makhura said since the start of the vaccination programme, 197 026 (92%) healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Gauteng.

According to Makhura, the province has 195 vaccination sites (which include 56 Johnson & Johnson sites dedicated to educators).

"All public vaccinations sites in Gauteng accept walk-ins of frontline workers and people 60 years and above, whether people are registered on the EVDS or not.

"All persons will be assisted with registration and will be vaccinated, even those who are registered and waiting for SMSes," Makhura said.

Dr Mary Kawonga, chair of the Premier's Advisory Council on COVID-19, in her presentation said tighter restrictions are needed to curb infections.

"The pandemic is real. There are things we can do to slow down the pandemic," she said, further expressing concern on the increasing number of infections in the province due to behavioural factors.

Nomsa Mmope, Chief Operating Officer at the Department of Health, encouraged people who are 60 years and above to register for vaccination.

South Africa recorded the highest ever single-day spike on Wednesday, with 17 493 COVID-19 cases since the start of the third wave.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), of the latest infections, 10 806 were detected in Gauteng (62%), followed by 1 778 in the Western Cape (10%).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)