Left Menu

More funds approved for COVAX vaccines, tighter access planned - statement

COVAX, run jointly with the World Health Organization, has delivered 90 million doses to 132 countries since February, but has faced major supply issues since India suspended vaccine exports. It is scaling up and now estimates that its goal of delivering 1.8 billion doses to lower income economies would be reached in the first quarter of 2022, GAVI said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:34 IST
More funds approved for COVAX vaccines, tighter access planned - statement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The board of the GAVI vaccine alliance has approved a further $775 million to fund the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies over the next two years, as it plans to accelerate the rollout, it said on Friday.

The total funds available to cover the cost of delivering the vaccines will rise to $925 million, GAVI said in a statement issued after a two-day board meeting. COVAX, run jointly with the World Health Organization, has delivered 90 million doses to 132 countries since February, but has faced major supply issues since India suspended vaccine exports.

It is scaling up and now estimates that its goal of delivering 1.8 billion doses to lower income economies would be reached in the first quarter of 2022, GAVI said. GAVI's board also set new terms for accessing vaccines, which will disincentivise middle-income nations from participating by insisting they pay for COVAX vaccines fully in advance next year.

"Starting in 2022, the model will enable self-financing participants that rely on the facility to access doses to continue procuring vaccines through COVAX under revised terms and conditions," it said. Reuters, citing internal GAVI documents, reported on Wednesday that the overhaul was intended to reduce COVAX's financial risks, increase its focus on the countries most in need and reduce the participation of richer countries.

GAVI estimates that membership of the scheme may shrink to 120-130 next year, from about 190 countries now, an internal document shows. The changes mean countries in Latin America and the Middle East, as well as the likes of South Africa, could face higher costs to access the scheme and would need to borrow money to secure doses.

However, the poorest countries, mostly in Africa and Southeast Asia, will keep the same conditions, with little or no costs to buy vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021