Left Menu

UK health minister pictured kissing aide; opposition wants appointment 'looked into'

Hancock has been criticised for his department's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the early months when it struggled to deliver testing and protective equipment for hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients. Asked about the appropriateness of appointing friends to positions in government, Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News that "very strict rules were in place.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:54 IST
UK health minister pictured kissing aide; opposition wants appointment 'looked into'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock faced more questions about his judgment on Friday after pictures of him kissing and embracing his top aide, a friend hired last year, were splashed on the front page of the Sun newspaper. Hancock, who has been under fire for his handling of the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, was found in February to have acted unlawfully by not revealing details of contracts signed during the health crisis.

The opposition Labour Party, which had accused the government of "cronyism" in awarding millions of pounds of contracts related to the pandemic, said Friday's report needed to be looked into. "Ministers, like everyone, are entitled to a private life," a Labour spokesperson said.

"However, when taxpayers' money is involved or jobs are being offered to close friends who are in a personal relationship with a minister, then that needs to be looked into." The health ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Sun tabloid said the picture of Hancock, who is married, and the aide was taken last month. Reuters could not independently verify the image. The popular daily newspaper did not say how it obtained the security camera images, but it cited a whistleblower as commenting on the relationship.

The Sun said Hancock met the aide at Oxford University in the early 2000s. She is listed on the health department's website as a non-executive director. Hancock has been criticised for his department's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the early months when it struggled to deliver testing and protective equipment for hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients.

Asked about the appropriateness of appointing friends to positions in government, Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News that "very strict rules were in place. "In terms of the rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly vigorous process in government," Shapps said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021