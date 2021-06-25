Blinken says too early for a date on lifting travel curbs for EU citizens
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:11 IST
- Country:
- France
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is working on the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed on EU citizens but it is premature to put a date on any such move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"We are anxious to be able to restore travel as fully and quickly as possible. I can't put a date on it, we have to be guided by the science, by medical expertise," Blinken told a news conference in Paris alongside his French counterpart.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hold range as investors eye U.S. CPI
China, U.S. recognise importance of business exchanges -China commerce ministry
WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims seen falling; consumer prices expected to rise further
Taiwan 'cautiously optimistic' on resuming U.S. trade talks, official says
U.S. blacklists four Nicaraguans, including Ortega's daughter