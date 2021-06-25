Left Menu

Blinken says too early for a date on lifting travel curbs for EU citizens

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:11 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is working on the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed on EU citizens but it is premature to put a date on any such move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are anxious to be able to restore travel as fully and quickly as possible. I can't put a date on it, we have to be guided by the science, by medical expertise," Blinken told a news conference in Paris alongside his French counterpart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

