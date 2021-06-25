Denmark continues to exclude J&J COVID-19 vaccine from national roll-out - TV 2
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark will continue to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from its national vaccine roll-out, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday without specifying its sources.
It did say whether AstraZeneca's shot would also continue to be excluded.
