Denmark continues exclusion of J&J, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:43 IST
  • Denmark

Danish health authorities said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson would remain excluded from Denmark's vaccine roll-out following a review of new safety data.

"The balance between possible benefit and possible harmful effects is still not favourable, even when we include assumptions in our analyses that benefit the vaccine," the Danish Health Authority said in a statement. Denmark was the first country to suspend and altogether ditch Johnson & Johnson's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns due to their potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

